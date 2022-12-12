THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE (USDA) HAS EXTENDED THE DEADLINE FOR PRODUCERS TO ENROLL IN DAIRY MARGIN COVERAGE (DMC) AND SUPPLEMENTAL DAIRY MARGIN COVERAGE (SDMC) FOR PROGRAM YEAR 2023 TO JAN. 31, 2023.
Latest News
- LHS Spaghetti Fundraiser
- Slight Decrease in Residential Rate for December
- Lauderdale County Schools Placed on Lockdown due to Threats
- Wayne County Sheriff's Office Seeking Qualified Applicants
- Maury County Sheriff's Deputy Killed in Vehicle Crash
- Maury County "End of Season Doe - Out" Event
- UT Southern Newly Formed Advisory Board Meets
- Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen to Meet
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Giles, Lawrence and Wayne. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
54°
Cloudy
55° / 41°
6 PM
53°
7 PM
53°
8 PM
53°
9 PM
53°
10 PM
53°
Most Popular
Articles
- Highway checkpoints in Giles and Marshall counties
- USDA commodity distribution for Marshall County
- Christmas break set for Lawrence County Schools
- Giles County law enforcement issues scam alert
- Talia Hensley Found Guilty
- Lawrence County Director of Accounts and Budgets Resigns
- Male Subject from Restaurant Incident in Lawrence County Arrested
- Roadwork affects I-65 in Giles County
- Homicide Investigation Underway in Marshall County
- Float Winners of the Annual Christmas Parade in Lawrenceburg
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.