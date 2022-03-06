THE U-S-D-A RURAL DEVELOPMENT HAS ANNOUNCED THAT APPLICATIONS FOR FUNDING TO EXPAND ACCESS TO HIGH-SPEED INTERNET FOR MILLIONS OF RURAL AMERICANS NATIONWIDE HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO WEDNESDAY. THE USDA IS MAKING THE FUNDING AVAILABLE UNDER THE RECONNECT PROGRAM WHICH OFFERS LOANS, GRANTS, AND LOAN-GRANT COMBINATIONS. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO USDA.GOV.
USDA Rural Development Announces Deadline Extension for Funding Applications to Expand Access of High-Speed Internet to Rural America.
