USDA Rural Development

THE U-S-D-A RURAL DEVELOPMENT HAS ANNOUNCED THAT APPLICATIONS FOR FUNDING TO EXPAND ACCESS TO HIGH-SPEED INTERNET FOR MILLIONS OF RURAL AMERICANS NATIONWIDE HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO WEDNESDAY. THE USDA IS MAKING THE FUNDING AVAILABLE UNDER THE RECONNECT PROGRAM WHICH OFFERS LOANS, GRANTS, AND LOAN-GRANT COMBINATIONS. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO USDA.GOV.

