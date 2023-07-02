THE UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE WILL BE HOLDING A JOB FAIR ON FRIDAY FROM 11 TO 2 AT THE FOLLOWING POST OFFICE LOCATIONS IN THE MIDDLE TENNESSEE AREA. COLUMBIA, CULLEOKA, LAWRENCEBURG, LEWISBURG, LORETTO, PULASKI, SHELBYVILLE, SPRING HILL AND THOMPSONS STATION. POSTAL SERVIVCE HUMAN RESOUCES PERSONNEL WILL BE ON HAND TO ASSIST WITH BENEFIT, QUALIFICATION AND APPLICATION QUESTIONS. APPLICANTS MUST BE 18 YEARS OF AGE AND BE ABLE TO PASS A CRIMINAL BACKGROUND INVESTIGATION. APPLICANTS MUST BE AVAILABLE TO WORK WEEKENDS AND HOLIDAYS. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO USPS.COM/CAREERS.
