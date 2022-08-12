THE UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE UNVEILED THEIR NEW “ELEPHANTS FOREVER” STAMP TODAY AT THE ELEPHANT SANTUARY’S DISCOVERY CENTER. THE ELEPHANTS FOREVER STAMP FEATURES A FANCIFUL, DIGITAL ILLUSTRATION OF AN ELEPHANT INTERACTING WITH ITS YOUNG CALF, DEPICTING THE AFFECTIONATE NATURE OF THESE BELOVED ANIMALS.
