THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE SOFTBALL TEAM WILL RETURN TO COLUMBIA THIS WEEK FOR THE MIDSTATE CLASSIC. HOSTED BY THE CITY OF COLUMBIA, THIS YEAR'S CLASSIC WILL BE HELD AT RIDLEY SPORTS COMPLEX IN COLUMBIA AND WILL FEATURE THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE AGAINST THE UNIVERSITY OF MEMPHIS. THIS WILL MARK THE SIXTH TIME THE U-T VOLUNTEERS HAVE AGREED TO PLAY IN COLUMBIA. THE UT-MEMPHIS GAME WILL GET UNDER WAY AT 5:30 ON TUESDAY. COLUMBIA STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE WILL PLAY AN EARLIER GAME AT 1 AS PART OF A DOUBLEHEADER. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-388-8119.
