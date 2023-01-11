THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE SOUTHERN WOULD LIKE TO INFORM ALL GILES COUNTY RESIDENTS THAT THEY WILL BE CONDUCTING A CAMPUS WIDE ACTIVE SHOOTER DRILL ON JANUARY 18TH AT 10. THIS INFORMATION IS BEING SHARED WITH THE COMMUNITY SO THAT THEY ARE WELL INFORMED AND ARE NOT ALARMED BY FIRST RESPONDER PRESENCE ON THE CAMPUS DURING THIS DRILL.

