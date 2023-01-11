THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE SOUTHERN WOULD LIKE TO INFORM ALL GILES COUNTY RESIDENTS THAT THEY WILL BE CONDUCTING A CAMPUS WIDE ACTIVE SHOOTER DRILL ON JANUARY 18TH AT 10. THIS INFORMATION IS BEING SHARED WITH THE COMMUNITY SO THAT THEY ARE WELL INFORMED AND ARE NOT ALARMED BY FIRST RESPONDER PRESENCE ON THE CAMPUS DURING THIS DRILL.
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
37°
Cloudy
67° / 37°
2 AM
37°
3 AM
36°
4 AM
36°
5 AM
36°
6 AM
35°
Most Popular
Articles
- Disturbance Thursday Evening in Spring Hill
- Monday Morning Structure Fire in Lawrenceburg
- Roadwork continues on Highway 31 in northern Maury County
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Monthly Stats
- Speed limit reminder for Wayne County roads
- Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help Locating Wanted Person
- Michael "Mike" Anthony Escue
- Giles and Wayne roadside checkpoints planned for January 14
- Bobby Gene Entrekin
- Lawrenceburg restaurant to be featured on America's Best Restaurants
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.