UT SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES CHANCELLOR’S LIST RECIPIENTS
PULASKI, Tenn. – With the conclusion of each semester, The University of Tennessee Southern (UTS) announces students who have been placed on the Chancellor’s List for their academic success.
To qualify for the Chancellor’s List, a student must be full-time and must achieve a semester GPA of 3.9 to 4.0.
UTS recognizes the following students who have made the Chancellor’s List for the fall 2021 semester:
Clarivel Adame (Marshall)
Anna Andrews (Lawrence)
Robert Angell (Davidson)
Lydia Angus (Franklin)
Natalie Aymett (Giles)
Larry Baker (Maury)
Dylan Barbee (Jackson, Ala.)
Abigail Beasley (Giles)
Skylaur Bedingfield (Lawrence)
Victoria Beltran (Marshall)
Kayla Berry (Rutherford)
Tyler Betz (Placer, Calif.)
Grace Brown (Lawrence)
Steven Brown (Anchorage, Alaska)
William Brown (Hardin)
Alexa Bryan (Lincoln)
John Bryan (Lincoln)
Josie Burleson (Lawrence)
Andrew Cardosi (Coffee)
Jessi Cart (Davidson)
Sara Casey (Williamson)
Matthew Chapman (Mecklenburg, N.C.)
Macey Ciramella (Cannon)
Shelby Clifton (Tipton)
Denia Coleman (Giles)
Charity Cook (Davidson)
Marissa Couch (Bradley)
Savannah Cox (Lincoln)
Jessica Cozart (Lawrence)
Chloe Cummins (Lawrence)
Nathan Curtis (York, Me.)
Frederick Daury (Lincoln)
Julia Dodson (Lincoln)
Makenna Edde (Giles)
Kaley Ezell (Robertson)
Lily Fisk (Lincoln)
Gabrielle Forsythe (McNairy)
Hayden Galloway (Lawrence)
Michelle Gervais (Giles)
Hunter Gillespie (Giles)
Gary Glassman (Madison, Ala.)
Kaleigh Goodwin (Maury)
Dakota Graham (Yalobusha, Miss.)
Charlotte Griffiths (Maury)
Lily Grover (Giles)
Bryce Hagan (Giles)
John Hardaway (Giles)
Kyleigh Harner (Coffee)
Lucas Harris (Marion)
William Hatfield (Giles)
Hannah Headley (Maury)
John Headley (Maury)
Cody Hill (Colbert, Ala.)
Evan Hill (Limestone, Ala.)
Olivia Holt (Maury)
Koby Houser (Lawrence)
Anna Humphreys (Dickson)
Chase Ison (Jefferson, Ala.)
Carrington Jenkins (Smith)
Justin Johns (Obion)
Katherine Kaufman (Giles)
Charissa Kilburn (Lawrence)
Ashlyn Kimbrough (Giles)
Samantha King (Maury)
Kobe Klinck (McNairy)
Haley Kyle (Rutherford)
Alexander Lambert (Giles)
Mary Lee (Giles)
Abbigail Lynn (Anchorage, Alaska)
Abby McAlister (Maury)
McKenzie McElyea (Lincoln)
Logan McMasters (Lawrence)
Jeffrey Muller (Giles)
Morgan Murphy (Giles)
Kara Nelms (Rutherford)
Olivia Newton (Giles)
Jenna Pack (Maury)
Katelyn Paris (Pennington, S.D.)
Barry Petit (Marshall)
Katelyn Pope (Obion)
Abbigail Powers (Lewis)
Libby Quick (Lincoln)
Kaylyn Richardson (Montgomery, Ala.)
Nickolas Rosa (Brazil)
Noah Ross (Lincoln)
Emily Russell (Giles)
Ericka Sacharnoski (Giles)
Madison Salvig (Rutherford)
Edwin Seagraves (Cheatham)
Stephen Smith (Giles)
Alexis Snow (Morgan, Ala.)
Makinze Talley (Giles)
Jackson Tiller (Cheatham)
Olivia Tucker (Lincoln)
Laura Vaughn (Warren)
Isabelle Vazquez (Manatee, Fla.)
Hannah Ward (Rutherford)
Brantley Whitwell (Gibson)
Samantha Wilburn (Giles)
Olivia Willis (Lawrence)
Olivia Word (Giles)
The University of Tennessee Southern is an institution of higher education, originally formed under the name Martin Methodist College and founded in 1870. Offering associate, baccalaureate and graduate degrees, UTS is located on an historic campus in Pulaski, among the beautiful rolling hills of southern Middle Tennessee. The University of Tennessee Southern is convenient to both Nashville (70 miles north) and Huntsville, Alabama (40 miles south).
The University of Tennessee Southern
Susan Carlisle
Director of Publications and Website Development
Cell (931) 638-3539
(931) 424-4063/fax (931) 363-9867
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.