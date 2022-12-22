FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Date: December 22, 2022
PULASKI, Tenn. – With the conclusion of each semester, The University of Tennessee Southern (UTS) announces students who have been placed on the Chancellor’s List for their academic success.
To qualify for the Chancellor’s List, a student must be full-time and must achieve a semester GPA of 3.9 to 4.0.
UTS recognizes the following students who have made the Chancellor’s List for the fall 2022 semester:
- Anna Andrews (Lawrence)
- Dawson Atnip (Davidson)
- Abigail Beasley (Giles)
- Tyler Betz (Placer, Calif.)
- Mary Bostwick (Giles)
- Grace Brown (Lawrence)
- Steven Brown (Anchorage, Alaska)
- Alexa Bryan (Lincoln)
- Taylor Busby (Lawrence)
- Anna Callahan (Carroll)
- Jonathan Cannon (Lincoln)
- Andrew Cardosi (Coffee)
- Stephen Carvell (Giles)
- Colin Cheplen (Giles)
- Olivia Cheplen (Giles)
- Laken Choate (Dickson)
- Macey Ciramella (Cannon)
- Rebecca Corbitt (Marshall, Ala.)
- Savannah Cox (Lincoln)
- Bibiane Crane (Maury)
- Chloe Cummins (Lawrence)
- Nathan Curtis (York, Maine)
- Hale Deleeuw (Davidson)
- Jarren Dudden (Palm Beach, Fla.)
- Hunter Dunavant (Giles)
- Felicia Edwards (Giles)
- Emma Eubank (Giles)
- Manuel Flores (Portugal)
- Gabrielle Forsythe (McNairy)
- Michaela Gallian (Wayne)
- Callie Garland (Lawrence)
- Kaitlynn Garner (Colbert, Ala.)
- Ty Garrett (Montgomery)
- Dakota Graham (Yalobusha, Miss.)
- Allie Groce (Lincoln)
- Lucas Harris (Franklin)
- Jessah Hayden (Christian, Ky.)
- Julianne Holcomb (Maury)
- Lauren Holloway (Sumner)
- Olivia Holt (Maury)
- Kennedy Honey (Lincoln)
- Emily Hovis (Marshall)
- Carrington Jenkins (Hickman)
- Blake Jones (Marshall)
- Jennifer Jones (Giles)
- Chandler Jordan (Bedford)
- Emberlyn Kilburn (Lawrence)
- Katlyn Lynch (Giles)
- Makenna Madewell (Giles)
- Cooper Mann (Morgan, Ala.)
- Ripley Marston (Lawrence)
- Logan McMasters (Lawrence)
- Shianne Odom (Lawrence)
- Lucca Olocco Allub (Giles)
- Jenna Pack (Maury)
- Kyla Piercy (Claiborne)
- Abbigail Powers (Lewis)
- Mudit Rana (India)
- Jesse Reavis (Lincoln)
- Rebecka Roddy (Maury)
- Jaxson Rose (Hardin)
- James Rowe (Maury)
- Lillie Runions (Wayne)
- Emily Russell (Giles)
- Ericka Sacharnoski (Giles)
- Sydney Self (Morgan, Ala.)
- Chloe Shelton (Giles)
- Carlie Steele (Wayne)
- Hannah Swanner (Giles)
- Trace Swinney (Lincoln)
- Makinze Talley (Giles)
- Laura Vaughn (Warren)
- Dawson Walls (Giles)
- Cali Whitwell (Gibson)
- Grace Wiggins (Monroe)
- Ravynne Wilson (Lauderdale, Miss.)
- James Woodard (Giles)
- Kristen Woodard (Giles)
- Olivia Word (Giles)
The University of Tennessee Southern is an institution of higher education, originally formed under the name Martin Methodist College and founded in 1870. Offering associate, baccalaureate and graduate degrees, UTS is located on an historic campus in Pulaski, among the beautiful rolling hills of southern Middle Tennessee. The University of Tennessee Southern is convenient to both Nashville (70 miles north) and Huntsville, Alabama (40 miles south).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.