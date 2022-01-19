FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Date: January 19, 2022
UT SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PROVOST’S LIST RECIPIENTS
PULASKI, Tenn. – With the conclusion of each semester, The University of Tennessee Southern (UTS) announces students who have been placed on the Provost’s List for their academic success.
To qualify for the Provost’s List, a student must be full-time and must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 to 3.9, with no grades marked as “F” or “incomplete.”
UTS recognizes the following students who have made the Provost’s List for the fall 2021 semester:
Bailey Abernathy (Madison, Ala.)
Nicholas Agnew (Shelby)
Briley Bain (Lincoln)
Ninna Beeles (Giles)
Craig Bega (Rutherford)
Halle Braden (Giles)
Jordan Brady (Maury)
Kaylee Brosch (Harris, Tex.)
Ambria Brown (Lincoln)
Emily Byrom (Moore)
Jordan Calvert (Lawrence)
Jonathan Cannon (Lincoln)
Santana Carrillo (Lincoln)
Tristan Carson (Williamson)
Stephen Carvell (Giles)
Savannah Chaviers (Jefferson, Ala.)
Eli Christman (Hamilton)
Erica Corbin (Giles)
Sarahevelyn Corlew (Giles)
Maslynn Cottrell (Lawrence)
Carey Cromer (Maury)
Makenna Crowell (Maury)
Kayla Cummings (Marshall)
Karley Daughrity (Marshall)
Brian Davis (Forsyth, N. C.)
Breanna Dickson (Maury)
Lindsey Dickson (Giles)
Trystin Doggette (Richmond, Ga.)
Jarren Dudden (Palm Beach, Fla.)
Caitlyn Ennis (Madison, Ill.)
Emily Ferguson (Shelby)
Sandra Flores Castellanos (Hamblen)
Erin Freeman (Giles)
Kaitlynn Garner (Colbert, Ala.)
Addisten Gieske (Lawrence)
Lauren Gillespie (Giles)
Jessica Glassman (Madison, Ala.)
Raina Green (Lincoln)
Corey Greer (Hamilton)
Christopher Griffin (Giles)
Austin Griffith (Madison, Ala.)
Brianna Harvey (Giles)
Kyler Haskins (Giles)
Sierra Haworth (Lawrence)
Rylie Hill (Giles)
Grace Hlubb (Giles)
Julianne Holcomb (Maury)
Nicholas Holloway (Blount)
Kennedy Honey (Lincoln)
Richand Hoyte (St Vincent and Grenadines)
Collin Huntley (Lauderdale, Ala.)
Carlee Jones (Dyer)
Corey Jones (Leake, Miss.)
Frederick Junker (Rutherford)
Azariah Kaplelach (Jefferson, Ala.)
Gabrielle Kennedy (Banks, Ga.)
Anna Knack (Cheatham)
Carter Kulik (Overton)
Jennifer Latch (Hardin)
Tanner Ledbetter (Giles)
Aaryn Lester (Wilson)
Tiago Lopes (Switzerland)
Mario Lopez Sanchez (Spain)
Makenna Madewell (Giles)
Cooper Mann (Morgan, Ala.)
Joseph Marlin (Bedford)
Trenton Maxwell (Maury)
Amanda McGowan (Coffee)
Caylee McLennan (Franklin)
Cornelio Meza Abarca (Lincoln)
Kamryn Murdock (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)
Taylor Niedergeses (Lawrence)
Tamia Northcutt (Marshall)
Otone Odajima (Japan)
Manuel Otero Portas (Spain)
Justin Parker (Lawrence)
Carlie Pendley (Wilson, Ala.)
Katherine Pfeiffer (Giles)
Beraya Piercy (Claiborne)
Michael Pope (Lawrence)
Sophia Posey (Lincoln)
Joshua Posuniak (Wayne, Miss.)
Alexandria Pye (Maury)
Sara Ratliff (Montgomery)
Kylie Reese (Lincoln)
James Roberts (Madison, Ala.)
Andria Robison (Marshall)
Callie Rose (Giles)
Jaxon Rose (Hardin)
Mytsy Sanchez Tacuba (Giles)
Sydney Self (Morgan, Ala.)
Brooke Shavers (Pike, Ga.)
Kinsley Smith (Giles)
Robert Smith (Jefferson, Ala.)
Mackenzie Stroebel (Saginaw, Miss.)
Hannah Swanner (Giles)
Erica Sweetman (Lawrence)
Sara Teoro De Morais (Brazil)
Lilliana Thompson (Lawrence)
Lindsey Truelove (Maury)
Brianna Turner (Madison, Ala.)
Leovanna Viamonte Trujillo (Broward, Fla.)
Aubrie Walters (Lawrence)
Cameron Welch (Coffee)
Lily Whitaker (Madison, Ala.)
Madison White (Shelby, Ala.)
Tori White (Lawrence)
Cali Whitwell (Gibson)
Bradford Woodall (Marshall, Ala.)
Hannah Wools (Douglas, Or.)
Benjamin Zachary (Robertson)
The University of Tennessee Southern is an institution of higher education, originally formed under the name Martin Methodist College and founded in 1870. Offering associate, baccalaureate and graduate degrees, UTS is located on an historic campus in Pulaski, among the beautiful rolling hills of southern Middle Tennessee. The University of Tennessee Southern is convenient to both Nashville (70 miles north) and Huntsville, Alabama (40 miles south).
