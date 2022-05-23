ON MAY 7, 2022, THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE SOUTHERN (UTS) CELEBRATED ITS INAUGURAL COMMENCEMENT CEREMONY--THOUGH ITS 152ND AS AN INSTITUTION OF HIGHER EDUCATION, CONFERRING 151 DEGREES TO THE FIRST GRADUATING CLASS OF THE NEWEST UNDERGRADUATE INSTITUTION WITHIN THE UT SYSTEM. COMMENCEMENT SPEAKER UT SYSTEM PRESIDENT RANDY BOYD COMMEMORATED THIS HISTORIC EVENT, REMARKING ABOUT ITS IMPORTANCE FOR THE GRADUATING CLASS, THE SURROUNDING COMMUNITY, AND THE ENTIRE UT SYSTEM. HE LEFT THE UTS CLASS OF 2022 WITH A CHALLENGE TO “LIVE A LIFE THAT LEAVES THE WORLD A BETTER PLACE THAN YOU FOUND IT.” UTS WILL CONCLUDE ITS FIRST, OFFICIAL YEAR WITH THE UT SYSTEM ON JULY 1, 2022. THE NEW ACADEMIC YEAR WILL BEGIN ON AUGUST 24, 2022.
Latest News
- Construction Related Lane Closures Suspended for Memorial Day Weekend
- Legislative Update from Senator Joey Hensley, MD
- Lawrenceburg Utility Systems Closed Monday for Memorial Day Holiday
- Doris Lazelle Johnston Warhurst
- Eddie Slone
- UT Southern Celebrates Inaugural Commencement
- Claud Leigh Millican
- Diana Carol Shafer
Currently in Lawrenceburg
65°
Cloudy
67° / 63°
6 PM
65°
7 PM
65°
8 PM
63°
9 PM
63°
10 PM
62°
Most Popular
Articles
- Search Warrant Leads to Drug Arrest in Mt. Pleasant
- At Least One Airlifted from Vehicle Crash Friday in Lawrence County
- Pursuit Ends in Crash in Northern Lawrence County
- TDOT Announces Road Closure for Maury County for Tuesday and Wednesday
- Harbor Freight Tools Announces Lawrenceburg Location
- Maury County Sheriffs' Department Seeks Public's Help in Locating Stolen Trailer
- Three Arrested in Connection with Giles County Homicide
- Spring Hill Police Investigating Shots Fired Call
- Marshall County Sheriff Alerts Citizens of Scam
- City of Springhill Declares Emergency for Non-Essential Water Usage
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.