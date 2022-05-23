UT Southern

ON MAY 7, 2022, THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE SOUTHERN (UTS) CELEBRATED ITS INAUGURAL COMMENCEMENT CEREMONY--THOUGH ITS 152ND AS AN INSTITUTION OF HIGHER EDUCATION, CONFERRING 151 DEGREES TO THE FIRST GRADUATING CLASS OF THE NEWEST UNDERGRADUATE INSTITUTION WITHIN THE UT SYSTEM. COMMENCEMENT SPEAKER UT SYSTEM PRESIDENT RANDY BOYD COMMEMORATED THIS HISTORIC EVENT, REMARKING ABOUT ITS IMPORTANCE FOR THE GRADUATING CLASS, THE SURROUNDING COMMUNITY, AND THE ENTIRE UT SYSTEM. HE LEFT THE UTS CLASS OF 2022 WITH A CHALLENGE TO “LIVE A LIFE THAT LEAVES THE WORLD A BETTER PLACE THAN YOU FOUND IT.” UTS WILL CONCLUDE ITS FIRST, OFFICIAL YEAR WITH THE UT SYSTEM ON JULY 1, 2022. THE NEW ACADEMIC YEAR WILL BEGIN ON AUGUST 24, 2022.

