NEWS

THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE SOUTHERN IS PRESENTING A COLLABORATIVE RECITAL CELEBRATING WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH ON THURSDAY, MARCH 30TH AT 7:00 PM IN THE GAULT FINE ARTS RECITAL HALL ON THE UT SOUTHERN CAMPUS. ADMISSION IS FREE WITH NO TICKETS REQUIRED. THIS RECITAL WILL CELEBRATE WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH BY FEATURING WOMEN COMPOSERS AND WRITERS THAT WERE OVERSHADOWED BY THE MALE COUNTERPARTS OF THEIR TIME.

Recommended for you