DR. LINDA MARTIN, CHANCELLOR OF THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE SOUTHERN IN PULASKI VISITED THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB ON FRIDAY. DR. MARTIN HAS BEEN WITH THE UT SYSTEM FOR A NUMBER OF YEARS AND BECAME INTERIM CHANCELLOR OF UT SOUTHERN ON JULY 1. SHE HAS BEEN TEACHING OR IN ADMINISTRATION AT THE COLLEGIATE LEVEL FOR APPROXIMATELY 35 YEARS. IN ADDITION TO HER DUTIES AS UT SOUTHERN CHANCELLOR, SHE SERVES AS VICE PRESIDENT OF ACADEMIC AFFAIRS FOR THE ENTIRE UT SYSTEM. DR. MARTIN DESCRIBED SOME OF THE CHALLENGES OF MERGING A SMALL, RELIGIOUS-BASED, PRIVATE INSTITUTION INTO THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE SYSTEM AS WELL AS MANY OPPORTUNITIES THE MERGER HAS ENABLED. CURRENT ENROLLMENT IS 934 STUDENTS IN PULASKI AND SHE BELIEVES THAT NUMBER WILL TOP 1,000 FOR NEXT YEAR’S FALL TERM.
Latest News
- THP plans New Year's Eve checkpoints
- Road work affects I-65 in Maury County
- TN Department of Safety welcomes 40 new state troopers
- UT Southern chancellor visits Lawrenceburg Rotary Club
- Lawrence County commissioners to vote on EMS issues
- Donna Gail Gillespie
- Gregory Riley
- Martha Gwendolyn McBrayer McCrory
Currently in Lawrenceburg
33°
41° / 23°
7 PM
32°
8 PM
30°
9 PM
28°
10 PM
25°
11 PM
24°
Most Popular
Articles
- Lauderdale County Schools Placed on Lockdown due to Threats
- Highway checkpoints in Giles and Marshall counties
- Couple Arrested for Abuse in Lauderdale County
- Florence Arrest Made from a 2021 Case Involving Fraud
- TN Department of Safety welcomes 40 new state troopers
- Giles County law enforcement issues scam alert
- Wayne County Drug Arrest
- Christmas break set for Lawrence County Schools
- Talia Hensley Found Guilty
- Additional Items Needed for Santa for Seniors
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.