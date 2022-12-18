UT SOUTHERN COLUMNS

DR. LINDA MARTIN, CHANCELLOR OF THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE SOUTHERN IN PULASKI VISITED THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB ON FRIDAY. DR. MARTIN HAS BEEN WITH THE UT SYSTEM FOR A NUMBER OF YEARS AND BECAME INTERIM CHANCELLOR OF UT SOUTHERN ON JULY 1.  SHE HAS BEEN TEACHING OR IN ADMINISTRATION AT THE COLLEGIATE LEVEL FOR APPROXIMATELY 35 YEARS. IN ADDITION TO HER DUTIES AS UT SOUTHERN CHANCELLOR, SHE SERVES AS VICE PRESIDENT OF ACADEMIC AFFAIRS FOR THE ENTIRE UT SYSTEM. DR. MARTIN DESCRIBED SOME OF THE CHALLENGES OF MERGING A SMALL, RELIGIOUS-BASED, PRIVATE INSTITUTION INTO THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE SYSTEM AS WELL AS MANY OPPORTUNITIES THE MERGER HAS ENABLED. CURRENT ENROLLMENT IS 934 STUDENTS IN PULASKI AND SHE BELIEVES THAT NUMBER WILL TOP 1,000 FOR NEXT YEAR’S FALL TERM.

