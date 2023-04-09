UT SOUTHERN COLUMNS

THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE SOUTHERN CHOIRS WILL PRESENT A SPRING CONCERT SUNDAY, APRIL 23, AT 3 PM, IN MARTIN HALL AUDITORIUM. ADMISSION IS FREE. THE CONCERT INCLUDES THE UNIVERSITY’S CHAMBER CHOIR AND CONCERT CHOIR AS WELL AS THE NEWLY FORMED COMMUNITY CHOIR — THE SOUTHERN ARTS CHORALE. THE CHAMBER CHOIR WILL PERFORM A SELECTION OF PIECES REPRESENTING A SPAN OF NEARLY 500 YEARS OF CHORAL HISTORY.

Recommended for you