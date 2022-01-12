UT SOUTHERN WILL HAVE HONORS DAY ON FEBRUARY 5TH WITH REGISTRATION BEGINNING AT 1. FUTURE STUDENTS ARE INVITED TO PARTICIPATE AND COMPETE FOR MULTIPLE FULL TUITION SCHOLARSHIPS. PARTICIPANTS MUST HAVE A 25 OR ABOVE ACT AND A 3.0 OR ABOVE GPA. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO UT SOUTHERN DOT EDU FORWARD SLASH ADMISSIONS FORWARD SLASH UNDERGRADUATE OR CALL 931-363-9827 EXT 3827.
Latest News
- Beulah Nellorine Thompson White
- Franklin Floyd Brewer
- Emily Eslick Harmon
- Mt. Pleasant Gas System Discovers Error in Customer Rates this Month
- UT Southern Honors Day
- Fire Damages Maury County Property
- Giles County Sheriff's Department Seeking Qualified Applicants
- State Seeks Feedback on Potential Student Based Funding Formula
Currently in Lawrenceburg
44°
Mostly Cloudy
54° / 28°
1 AM
43°
2 AM
42°
3 AM
41°
4 AM
37°
5 AM
36°
Most Popular
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.