UT Southern

UT SOUTHERN WILL HAVE HONORS DAY ON FEBRUARY 5TH WITH REGISTRATION BEGINNING AT 1. FUTURE STUDENTS ARE INVITED TO PARTICIPATE AND COMPETE FOR MULTIPLE FULL TUITION SCHOLARSHIPS. PARTICIPANTS MUST HAVE A 25 OR ABOVE ACT AND A 3.0 OR ABOVE GPA. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO UT SOUTHERN DOT EDU FORWARD SLASH ADMISSIONS FORWARD SLASH UNDERGRADUATE OR CALL 931-363-9827 EXT 3827.

