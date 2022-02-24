UT SOUTHERN WILL BE HOSTING A SEMINAR ON HUMAN TRAFFICKING ON MONDAY AT 6 IN GAULT RECITAL HALL. FACILUTY FROM THE CRIMINAL JUSTICE DEPARTMENT, CRIMINAL JUSTICE CLUB AND HOPE FOR JUSTICE WILL DISCUSS THIS IMPORTANT TOPIC. ACCORDING TO FBI DATA FROM 2021 THERE WAS THERE WAS A 99.95% INCREASE IN INTERNET-BASED CRIMES AGAINST CHILDREN ONLINE FROM 2019 TO 2020. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE AT UT SOUTHERN.
