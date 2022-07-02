UT SOUTHERN INTERIM CHANCELLOR

UT SOUTHERN INTERIM CHANCELLOR DR. LINDA C. MARTIN ARRIVED IN PULASKI ON FRIDAY AND HAD A FULL SCHEDULE OF TOURING CAMPUS, MEETING WITH COMMUNITY MEMBERS AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT LEADERS. MARTIN WAS ANNOUNCED AS INTERIM BY UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE SYSTEM PRESIDENT RANDY BOYD IN LATE JUNE. THE UNIVERSITY WILL LAUNCH A SEARCH IN JANUARY TO FILL THE ROLE PERMANENTLY.  

