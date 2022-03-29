UT Southern

ON WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30TH, FROM 11:00 AM UNTIL 1:00 PM THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE SOUTHERN WILL HOST A JOB FAIR AT THE STUDENT UNION BUILDING AT UT SOUTHERN CAMPUS IN GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE. BUSINESSES WHO WILL BE ATTENDING THE CAREER FAIR WILL REPRESENT INDUSTRIES RELATED TO PROGRAMS OF STUDY AVAILABLE AT UTS AS WELL AS EMPLOYERS LOCATED IN GILES COUNTY AND NEIGHBORING AREAS SUCH AS LAWRENCE AND HICKMAN COUNTY. 

