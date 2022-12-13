UT Southern

ON FRIDAY AT 9:30 AM, THE NEWLY FORMED ADVISORY BOARD OF THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE SOUTHERN MET FOR ITS FIRST MEETING. WITH THE PASSING OF THE UT FOCUS ACT BY THE TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLY IN 2018, AN ADVISORY BOARD WAS CREATED FOR EACH CAMPUS IN THE UT SYSTEM. THE FIRST MEETING OF THE UT SOUTHERN ADVISORY BOARD WAS HELD ON CAMPUS IN THE GAULT FINE ARTS BUILDING. THE ADVISORY BOARD IS CHARGED WITH MAKING CAMPUS-LEVEL RECOMMENDATIONS TO THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES ON STRATEGIC PLANNING, OPERATING BUDGETS, AND TUITION, AS WELL AS ADVISING THE CHANCELLOR. BUSINESS CONDUCTED DURING THE MEETING INCLUDED ELECTION OF JIMMY GRANBERY AS CHAIR, ELECTION OF KIM HARRISON AS SECRETARY, ADOPTION OF THE BYLAWS, AND ADOPTION OF PROCEDURES TO SELECT A STUDENT REPRESENTATIVE TO THE BOARD.  

