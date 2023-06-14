NEWS

UT SOUTHERN WILL BE OFFEREING A VARIETY OF SUMMER CAMPS IN THE COMING WEEKS INCLUDING A BOYS AND GIRLS YOUTH SOCCER CAMP ON JUNE 26TH THRU THE 29TH, YOUTH BASKETBALL CAMP JULY 24TH THRU THE 27TH AND CROSS COUNTRY CAMP JULY 10TH, 12TH AND 14TH FOR ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AGED AND JULY 10TH THRU THE 14TH FOR MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOLERS. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO UTSFIREHAWKS.COM FORWARD SLASH CAMPS.

