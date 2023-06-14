UT SOUTHERN WILL BE OFFEREING A VARIETY OF SUMMER CAMPS IN THE COMING WEEKS INCLUDING A BOYS AND GIRLS YOUTH SOCCER CAMP ON JUNE 26TH THRU THE 29TH, YOUTH BASKETBALL CAMP JULY 24TH THRU THE 27TH AND CROSS COUNTRY CAMP JULY 10TH, 12TH AND 14TH FOR ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AGED AND JULY 10TH THRU THE 14TH FOR MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOLERS. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO UTSFIREHAWKS.COM FORWARD SLASH CAMPS.
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
70°
79° / 64°
11 PM
68°
12 AM
67°
1 AM
67°
2 AM
64°
3 AM
64°
Most Popular
Articles
- Limestone County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help
- One Injured in MVA Monday Night in Lawrenceburg
- Giles County Sheriff's Department Seeks Public's Help in Locating Missing Male
- Sandra Lynn Davis and Robert Edward Davis
- THP Roadside Checkpoints Scheduled for Friday
- Investigation Ongoing in Shelbyville
- Columbia Police Alert Citizens of Scam
- Faulk Sentenced to 20 Years for Fatal DUI Accident in 2018
- Patricia Ann Ray
- Casey White Sentenced to Life
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.