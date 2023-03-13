NEWS

THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE SOUTHERN IS PRESENTING A RESOURCE FAIR TO SERVE THE DISABILITY COMMUNITY IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE. TITLED FIRE, FOSTERING INCLUSION THROUGH RESOURCE EFFORTS, THE RESOURCE FAIR IS DESIGNED FOR INDIVIDUALS WITH DISABILITIES, PARENTS OR CAREGIVERS, EDUCATORS, AND PROFESSIONALS WORKING WITH INDIVIDUALS WITH DISABILITIES. THE FAIR IS SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY, MARCH 23RD AT 5:00 PM IN THE CURRY ATHLETIC CENTER ON THE UT SOUTHERN CAMPUS IN PULASKI, TN. ADMISSION IS FREE WITH NO TICKETS REQUIRED.  

