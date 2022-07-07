UT Southern

THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE SYSTEM HAS PARTNERED WITH THE USA TODAY NETWORK TENNESSEE TO HOST A SERIES OF ELECTION FORUMS ACROSS THE STATE FOR THE 2022 ELECTION. DEMOCRAT AND REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES FOR GOVERNOR AND CONGRESS HAVE BEEN INVITED TO PARTICIPATE. UT SOUTHERN WILL BE THE HOST SITE FOR THE JULY 14TH, 2022 ELECTION FORUM. THE FORUM WILL BEGIN AT 7:00PM AND WILL BE HELD IN MARTIN THEATER. ADMISSION IS FREE, BUT TICKETS ARE REQUIRED. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO ALUMNI DOT TENNESSEE DOT EDU.

