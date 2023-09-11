THE UT TSU EXTENSION IN LAWRENCEBURG WILL PRESENT A NEW FALL GARDEN SERIES MONDAYS IN OCTOBOER. EACH CLASS WILL BE AT 3 PM AND AMONG THE TOPCS, SUSTAINABLE LANDSCAPES, SMALL SCALE VEGGIES AND FRUITS, LAWNS AND FLOWERS AND SHRUBS AND TREES. COST IS 50 DOLLARS PER PERSON/COUPLE. THIS INCLUDES A FREE-SOIL TEST ALONG WITH EDUCATIONAL MATERIALS AND OTHER SUPPLIES DURING THE FIVE WEEK PERIOD. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-762-5506.
