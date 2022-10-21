NEWS

THE UT/TSU EXTENSION OFFICE IN LAWRENCE COUNTY IS OFFERING A GIFT GIVING CLASS ON NOVEMBER 1ST OR 3RD, AT 5:30. DURING THE CLASS, YOU WILL BE MAKING A FRUIT PEPPER JELLY, OTHER JELLIES AND JAMS, AS WELL AS ANOTHER GIFT IN A JAR TO TAKE HOME WITH THE RECIPES. LIGHT REFRESHMENTS WILL BE SERVED. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT STACY CLARK AT 931-762-5506.

