THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE INSTITUTE OF AGRICULTURE IS PLANNING AN IN-PERSON FIELD DAY FOCUSED ON HORSE MANAGEMENT IN FEBRUARY AT THE MIDDLE TENNESSEE AG RESEARCH AND EDUCATION CENTER IN SPRING HILL. THE EVENT WILL BE HELD FEBRUARY 15TH AT 5 AND WILL INCLUDE DINNER.  PRESENTATIONS AND HANDS-ON EDUCATIONAL MATERIALS FOR EQUINE OWNERS OF ALL EXPERIENCE LEVELS WILL BE AVAILABLE AND THE TOPICS THIS YEAR WILL FOCUS ON ESTIMATING BODY WEIGHT, FORAGE ANALYSIS AND EVALUATION, AND HOW TO PROPERLY FIT TACK AND EQUIPMENT. TRENDING TOPICS IN THE EQUINE INDUSTRY WILL ALSO BE DISCUSSED WITH A Q AND A SESSION. PRE-REGISTRATION IS OPEN UNTIL FEBRUARY 6 AND IS $5 PER PERSON. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 865-974-7294 OR VISIT UTIA.TENNESSEE.EDU.

