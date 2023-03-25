GILES COUNTY

GILES COUNTY OFFICIALS WILL A VACANT SEAT ON THE COUNTY COMMISSION. THE DISTRICT 7 SEAT VACATED BY MAURICE WOODARD WILL BE FILLED DURING THE APRIL 17 COMMISSION MEETING. ANYONE WHO WANTS TO BE NOMINATED FOR THE POSITION OF GILES COUNTY COMMISSIONER FOR DISTRICT 7, SHOULD SUBMIT A LETTER TO THE GILES COUNTY EXECUTIVE’S OFFICE TO BE RECEIVED, NO LATER THAN FRIDAY, APRIL 14, AT 12 PM. THE GILES COUNTY COMMISSION MEETING TO FILLL THE VACANCY WILL BEGIN AT 5 PM ON APRIL 17, IN THE GILES COUNTY COURTHOUSE CHANCERY COURTROOM. ALL CANDIDATES MUST BE NOMINATED DURING THE MEETING BY A SITTING COMMISSIONER.

