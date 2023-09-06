THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT IS INVESTIGATING A CASE OF VANDALISM THAT OCCURRED OVER THE WEEKEND. ACCORDING TO RERPORTS, OFFICERS RESPONDED TO THE WISHY WASHY ON HICKS STREET TO SPEAK TO THE COMPLAINAT WHO ADVISED SOMETIME BETWEEN MIDJNIGHT AND 1 AM SUNDAY A WHITE MALE AND FEMALE HIT A WASHING MACHINE WITH A HAMMER DAMAGING THE COIN EXTRACTOR. ESTIMATED DAMAGE 450.00 ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT.
