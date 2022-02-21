NEWS

A MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH ROLLOVER HAD CREWS ON SCENE FOR HOURS OVERNIGHT IN LAWRENCEBURG. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL RESPONDED AROUND 2 TO THE SCENE ON NORTH LOCUST AVENUE NEAR HELTON DRIVE. MULTIPLE UTILITY POLES WERE DAMAGE WHICH RESULTED IN THE CLOSURE OF NORTH LOCUST. MEMBERS OF THE LAWRENCEBURG FIRE AND POLICE DEPARTMENTS, LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS AND LAWRENCEBURG UTILITIES RESPONDED.

