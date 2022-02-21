A MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH ROLLOVER HAD CREWS ON SCENE FOR HOURS OVERNIGHT IN LAWRENCEBURG. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL RESPONDED AROUND 2 TO THE SCENE ON NORTH LOCUST AVENUE NEAR HELTON DRIVE. MULTIPLE UTILITY POLES WERE DAMAGE WHICH RESULTED IN THE CLOSURE OF NORTH LOCUST. MEMBERS OF THE LAWRENCEBURG FIRE AND POLICE DEPARTMENTS, LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS AND LAWRENCEBURG UTILITIES RESPONDED.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - 2 to 3 inches of rain is expected, with higher amounts possible, especially with thunderstorms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
52°
Cloudy
58° / 49°
9 PM
53°
10 PM
53°
11 PM
54°
12 AM
56°
1 AM
57°
