NEWS

A BUSINESS IS FLORENCE SUSTAINED DAMAGE ON WEDNESDAY AFTER A VEHICLE PARTIALLY CRASHED INTO ON DARBY DRIVE. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE CASH EXPRESS BUILDING AROUND 3:30 PM AFTER A PONTIAC SEDAN CRASHED IN THE BUILDING CAUSING DAMAGE TO A WINDOW AND DOOR.  NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

Recommended for you