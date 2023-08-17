A BUSINESS IS FLORENCE SUSTAINED DAMAGE ON WEDNESDAY AFTER A VEHICLE PARTIALLY CRASHED INTO ON DARBY DRIVE. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE CASH EXPRESS BUILDING AROUND 3:30 PM AFTER A PONTIAC SEDAN CRASHED IN THE BUILDING CAUSING DAMAGE TO A WINDOW AND DOOR. NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.
