leoma fire

AT LEAST ONE PERSON WAS INJURED AND TRANSPORTED TODAY FOLLOWING A MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LEOMA. INITIAL REPORTS INDICATE THE INCIDENT HAPPENED SHORTLY AFTER 12 WHEN A VEHICLE LEFT THE ROADWAY AND CRASHED INTO THE LEOMA FIRE DEPARTMENT ON HIGWAY 43 SOUTH. THE FIRE HALL ALONG WITH EQUIPMENT ALSO SUSTAINED SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE. THE CAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

