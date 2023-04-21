AT LEAST ONE PERSON WAS INJURED AND TRANSPORTED TODAY FOLLOWING A MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LEOMA. INITIAL REPORTS INDICATE THE INCIDENT HAPPENED SHORTLY AFTER 12 WHEN A VEHICLE LEFT THE ROADWAY AND CRASHED INTO THE LEOMA FIRE DEPARTMENT ON HIGWAY 43 SOUTH. THE FIRE HALL ALONG WITH EQUIPMENT ALSO SUSTAINED SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE. THE CAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
Latest News
- City of Lawrenceburg Seeking Qualified Applicants
- Community Rural Food Delivery of Giles County Food Distribution
- Arrest Made in Florence
- LUS Board to Meet May 1st
- Lawrence County Commission Agenda Meeting Scheduled for Monday
- Former School Bookkeeper Indicted in Lewisburg
- Vehicle Crashes into Leoma Fire Department
- Arrest Made in Connection with Amish Buggy Hit and Run in February
Currently in Lawrenceburg
53°
Mostly Cloudy
70° / 53°
11 PM
52°
12 AM
51°
1 AM
49°
2 AM
47°
3 AM
46°
Most Popular
Articles
- Charges filed in Spring Hill investigation
- Vehicle Crashes into Leoma Fire Department
- Arrest Made in Connection with Amish Buggy Hit and Run in February
- New Assistant District Attorney Sworn In
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeks the Public's Help
- Investigation Continues in Giles County Murder
- Turkey season opens in Tennessee
- TWRA seeks feedback on 2024 fishing regs
- THP Roadside Checkpoints
- Lawrenceburg Man Dies in Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.