NEWS

A SEMI CARRYING 72,000 POUNDS OF TIRES CAUGHT FIRE WEDNESDAY ON I-65 SOUTH IN MARSHALL COUNTY. THE FIRE TOOK PLACE NEAR MILE MARKER 32. THE INCIDENT CLOSED ALL LANES OF THE INTERSTATE FOR SEVERAL HOURS WHILE FIRST RESPONDERS WERE BATTLING THE BLAZE. LATER IN THE AFTERNOON, THE RIGHT LANE AND RIGHT SHOULDER WERE STILL BLOCKED WHILE CREWS CONTINUED TO CLEAN-UP THE REMNANTS OF THE BURNT TRAILER AND TIRES.

Recommended for you