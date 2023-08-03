MEMBERS OF THE MAURY COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT WERE DISPATCHED TO A MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT LATE TUESDAY NIGHT WHERE A VEHICLE HAD IGNITED AND THERE WAS A REPORT OF A PERSON POSSIBLY TRAPPED. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL RESPONDED JUST AFTER 11 PM TO THE INTERSECTION OF CAMPBELLSVILLE PIKE AND SHEEGOG LANE. UPON ARRIVAL IT WAS CONFIRMED THE OCCUPANT WAS OUT OF THE VEHICLE. MEMBERS OF MAURY COUNTY FIRE ALONG WITH THE COLUMBIA FIRE DEPARTMENT WORKED QUICKLY TO EXTINGUISH THE BLAZE.
