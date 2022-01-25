LCSO

LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING THE THEFT OF A VEHICLE THAT OCCURRED EARLY MONDAY MORNING. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, DEPUTIES SPOKE TO THE COMPLAINANT ON NORTH MAIN STREET IN ST. JOSEPH WHO ADVISED AROUND 2:30 AM THEY HEARD THE VEHICLE START AND THEY WITNESSES A MALE DRIVE OFF WITH THE TRUCK. THE VEHICLE IS DESCRIBED AS 2002 CHEVY SILVERADO WHITE IN COLOR. THERE IS A DENT ON THE DRIVER SIDE DOOT AND A BLACK TOOLBOX AND BLACK BED LINER COMING LOOSE. THE TWO BACK TIRES ARE MISSING THE CENTER CAPS AND THERE IS A ROSE ON THE DRIVER SIDE WINDOW. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.

