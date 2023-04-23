fire

TWO VEHICLES BURNED IN THE PARKING DECK IN DOWNTOWN FLORENCE SATURDAY NIGHT. FLORENCE FIREFIGHTERS WERE CALLED TO THE PARKING GARAGE ON TENNESSEE STREET JUST AFTER 6:30 SATURDAY. TWO VEHICLES WERE DESTROYED BY FIRE. THE PARKING DECK WAS CLOSED TO NEW TRAFFIC UNTIL THE STRUCTURE COULD BE EXAMINED BY SAFETY INSPECTORS. THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

