OFFICIALS HAVE ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR THIS YEAR'S VETERANS DAY PARADE IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE PARADE IS SET TO BEGIN AT 11 ON FRIDAY NOVEMBER 11TH. THIS YEAR’S THEME IS HONORING OUR VETERANS FOR PROTECTING AMERICA AND THE GRAND MARSHALL IS WILLIAM S GUTHRIE, WHO IS A KOREAN AND VIETNAM VETERAN. THE PARADE WILL START AT COLEMAN MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH AND HEAD TO THE SQUARE TO PULASKI STREET AND WILL FINISH AT EO COFFMAN SCHOOL. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-766-1583.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
