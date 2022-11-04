NEWS

OFFICIALS HAVE ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR THIS YEAR'S VETERANS DAY PARADE IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE PARADE IS SET TO BEGIN AT 11 ON FRIDAY NOVEMBER 11TH. THIS YEAR’S THEME IS HONORING OUR VETERANS FOR PROTECTING AMERICA AND THE GRAND MARSHALL IS WILLIAM S GUTHRIE, WHO IS A KOREAN AND VIETNAM VETERAN. THE PARADE WILL START AT COLEMAN MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH AND HEAD TO THE SQUARE TO PULASKI STREET AND WILL FINISH AT EO COFFMAN SCHOOL. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-766-1583.

