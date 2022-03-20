COLUMBIA STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE WILL HOST A VIRTUAL TENNESSEE RECONNECT INFORMATION SESSION APRIL 12TH FROM 5 TO 7 AT THE LEWISBURG CAMPUS. TENNESSEE RECONNECT IS A LAST-DOLLAR SCHOLARSHIP THAT PROVIDES FREE TUITION FOR ADULTS TO ATTEND A COMMUNITY COLLEGE. TO VIEW THE FULL LIST OF STEPS TO APPLY, OR TO SIGN UP FOR AN INFORMATION SESSION, GO TO COLUMBIA STATE DOT E D U FORWARD SLASH RECONNECT.
Virtual TN Reconnect Information Session Hosted by Columbia State Community College
