NEWS

VOLUNTEER TENNESSEE HAS ANNOUNCED TWO GRANT OPPORTUNITIES FOR VOLUNTEER CENTERS AND YOUTH CIVIC ENGAGEMENT PROGRAMS.      VOLUNTEER TENNESSEE GRANTS ARE AVAILABLE FOR VOLUNTEERS CENTERS TO CONNECT PEOPLE WHO WANT TO VOLUNTEER WITH NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS THAT NEED VOLUNTEERS.  YOUTH CIVIC ENGAGEMENTS GRANTS ARE DESIGNED TO INVOLVE YOUNG PEOPLE, AGES 5 TO 24, IN SERVICE-LEARNING PROJECTS.  THE GRANT APPLICATION DEADLINE IS 3:00 P.M. ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25.  TO LEARN MORE, VISIT THE FUNDING OPPORTUNITIES PAGE AT: www.VolunteerTennessee.net.

