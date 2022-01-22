VOLUNTEER TENNESSEE WILL HOLD A VIRTUAL MEETING ON FRIDAY FROM 10 TO 2. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, THE AGENDA INCLUDES APPROVAL OF MINUTES, VOLUNTEER TENNESSEE’S 2023-2025 STATE SERVICE PLAN, AND REVISIONS TO FUNDINGS DECISIONS. VOLUNTEER TENNESSEE IS A 25 MEMBER BIPARTISAN BOARD APPOINTED BY THE GOVERNOR TO ENCOURAGE VOLUNTEERISM AND COMMUNITY SERVICE TO SOLVE PROBLEMS AND IMPROVE THE QUALITY OF LIFE IN TENNESSEE. VOLUNTEER TENNESSEE PURSUES ITS MISSION THROUGH THE ADMINISTRATION OF AMERICORPS GRANTS, TRAINING AND COLLABORATIONS WITH PUBLIC AND PRIVATE ORGANIZATIONS INTERESTED IN VOLUNTEERISM AND SERVICE.
