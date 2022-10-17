NEWS

VOLUNTEERS ARE PREPARING TO COLLECT SHOEBOX GIFTS FOR THIS YEAR’S OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD PROJECT AND MORE THAN 4,500 LOCATIONS WILL OPEN TO COLLECT DURING NATIONAL COLLECTION WEEK WHICH WILL BEGIN ON NOVEMBER 14TH AND RUN THROUGH NOVEMBER 21STOPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD HAS BEEN COLLECTING AND DELIVERING SHOEBOX GIFTS—FILLED WITH SCHOOL SUPPLIES, HYGIENE ITEMS AND FUN TOYS—TO CHILDREN WORLDWIDE SINCE 1993. THIS YEAR THEY WILL COLLECT IT’S 200 MILLIONTH SHOEBOX. SHOEBOXES CAN BE DROPPED OFF AT THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN OUR AREA: SUMMERTOWN BAPTIST CHURCH IN SUMMERTOWN, LEOMA BAPTIST CHURCH IN LEOMA, MARS HILL BAPTIST CHURCH IN LAWRENCEBURG, GREEN RIVER BAPTIST CHURCH IN WAYNESBORO, FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH IN PULASKI AND FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH IN HOHENWALD.  EACH YEAR OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILDR BRINGS CHRISTMAS JOY TO MILLIONS OF CHILDREN IN NEED AROUND THE WORLD WITH GENEROUS DONATIONS OF GIFT FILLED SHOEBOXES.  FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO SAMARITANS PURSE DOT ORG. 

