FOR THE THIRD YEAR IN A ROW, TENNESSEE STATE PARKS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH TENNESSEE STATE PARKS CONSERVANCY IS HOSTING THE MY TN STATE PARK FUNDRAISER–ALLOWING YOU TO VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE STATE PARK. EACH $1 DONATION = ONE VOTE FOR THE PARK OF YOUR CHOICE. AND DONATION WILL HELP CONTRIBUTE BACK TO A THRIVING SYSTEM OF STATE PARKS. VOTING RESULTS CAN BE SEEN AT TN STATE PARKS DOT COM TO SEE HOW YOUR FAVORITE PARK IS DONG. VOTING TO SUPPORT YOUR PARK ENDS APRIL 30TH AT 11:59 PM CST.

