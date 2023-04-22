TN STATE PARKS

IF YOU ENJOY VISITING DAVID CROCKETT STATE PARK OR ANY OTHER STATE PARK IN TENNESSEE, YOU HAVE A CHANCE TO VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE AND SUPPORT THEIR WORK. TENNESSEE STATE PARKS AND THE STATE PARKS CONSERVANCY ARE HOSTING THE ANNUAL MY TN STATE PARK FUNDRAISER. EVERY DOLLAR DONATED TO THE STATE PARK OF YOUR CHOICE WILL COUNT AS ONE VOTE FOR THAT PARK. YOU CAN VOTE AND DONATE AT TN STATE PARKS FORWARD SLASH VOTE. CONTRIBUTIONS AND VOTES WILL BE ACCEPTED UNTIL APRIL 30. TENNESSEE HAS 57 STATE PARKS. TENNESSEE IS ONE OF ONLY SEVEN STATES IN THE U.S. TO PROVIDE FREE ACCESS TO ITS STATE PARKS. EACH PARK RETAINS THE FUNDS DONATED FOR IT TO BE USED FOR PROJECTS IDENTIFIED BY THE PARK’S STAFF.

