IF YOU ENJOY VISITING DAVID CROCKETT STATE PARK OR ANY OTHER STATE PARK IN TENNESSEE, YOU HAVE A CHANCE TO VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE AND SUPPORT THEIR WORK. TENNESSEE STATE PARKS AND THE STATE PARKS CONSERVANCY ARE HOSTING THE ANNUAL MY TN STATE PARK FUNDRAISER. EVERY DOLLAR DONATED TO THE STATE PARK OF YOUR CHOICE WILL COUNT AS ONE VOTE FOR THAT PARK. YOU CAN VOTE AND DONATE AT TN STATE PARKS FORWARD SLASH VOTE. CONTRIBUTIONS AND VOTES WILL BE ACCEPTED UNTIL APRIL 30. TENNESSEE HAS 57 STATE PARKS. TENNESSEE IS ONE OF ONLY SEVEN STATES IN THE U.S. TO PROVIDE FREE ACCESS TO ITS STATE PARKS. EACH PARK RETAINS THE FUNDS DONATED FOR IT TO BE USED FOR PROJECTS IDENTIFIED BY THE PARK’S STAFF.
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
65°
Partly Cloudy
66° / 46°
4 PM
65°
5 PM
64°
6 PM
63°
7 PM
61°
8 PM
57°
Most Popular
Articles
- Vehicle Crashes into Leoma Fire Department
- Arrest Made in Connection with Amish Buggy Hit and Run in February
- New Assistant District Attorney Sworn In
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeks the Public's Help
- Charges filed in Spring Hill investigation
- Investigation Continues in Giles County Murder
- Arrest Made in Florence
- TWRA seeks feedback on 2024 fishing regs
- Lawrenceburg Man Dies in Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
- USDA Commodities to be Distributed in Maury County
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.