vote

EARLY VOTING FOR THE AUGUST 4TH STATE AND FEDERAL PRIMARY ALONG WITH THE COUNTY GENERAL ELECTION ENDED SATURDAY AND AS OF TODAY, 4,702 BALLOTS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED IN THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION OFFICE. THIS INCLUDES BOTH EARLY VOTING AND ABSENTEE BALLOTS. TENNESSEE VOTERS CAN FIND THEIR ELECTION DAY HOURS, POLLING LOCATIONS, VIEW AND MARK SAMPLE BALLOTS AND MUCH MORE WITH THE GOVOTETN APP OR ONLINE AT GOVOTETN.GOV

