EARLY VOTING FOR THE AUGUST 4TH STATE AND FEDERAL PRIMARY ALONG WITH THE COUNTY GENERAL ELECTION ENDED SATURDAY AND AS OF TODAY, 4,702 BALLOTS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED IN THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION OFFICE. THIS INCLUDES BOTH EARLY VOTING AND ABSENTEE BALLOTS. TENNESSEE VOTERS CAN FIND THEIR ELECTION DAY HOURS, POLLING LOCATIONS, VIEW AND MARK SAMPLE BALLOTS AND MUCH MORE WITH THE GOVOTETN APP OR ONLINE AT GOVOTETN.GOV.
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
73°
Mostly Cloudy
82° / 72°
2 AM
73°
3 AM
72°
4 AM
72°
5 AM
72°
6 AM
71°
Most Popular
Articles
- Tennessee Department of Labor Released New Unemployment Data for the State of Tennessee
- Body Found Early this Morning in Lawrence County Under Investigation
- THP Checkpoints Scheduled for Lawrence and Wayne Counties
- Updated List of Delinquent Taxpayers Online at LAWRENCECOUNTTN.GOV
- Welfare Check Leads to Arrest after Body Discovered Deceased
- Grain Bin Rescue in Lincoln County
- Two Arrested in Florence for Theft of ATV and Trailer
- Body Identified in Lawrence County - Charges Pending
- Giles County Law Enforcement Warn of Hazing
- Lawrenceburg Police Investigate Theft of Mower
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.