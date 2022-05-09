A WANTED PERSON WAS CAPTURED OVER THE WEEKEND IN WAYNE COUNTY AFTER FLEEING FROM THE BOTTLING RACTORY ON MILL BRANCH. DOUGLAS THREET WAS WANTED ON MULTIPLE FELONY WARRANTS FROM TENNESSEE AND ALABAMA. HE WAS BOOKED INTO THE WAY COUNTY JAIL ON SUNDAY.
