THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A WANTED PERSON. RUSSELL DAVID NICKELL IS WANTED FOR VIOLATION OF THE SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION REGARDING THE WHEREABOUTS OF RUSSELL DAVID NICKELL IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AT 931-981-3193 OR EMAIL INFORMATION TO TIPS TO TBI AT TN. GOV.
Wanted: Russel David Nickell
- Maury County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public's Help
