LORETTO

DUE TO THE HOT AND DRY CONDITIONS THE CITY OF LORETTO WATER SOURCES ARE BEGINNING TO REACH A LOW LEVEL WHILE THEIR WATER DEMAND HAS CONTINUED TO INCREASE. THE CITY OF LORETTO IS ISSUING A WATER CONSERVATION NOTICE AND ASK THAT THEIR WATER CUSTOMERS VOLUNTARILY REDUCE WATER USAGE. THIS CAN BE ACHIEVED BY LIMITING THE WATERING OF LAWNS, TREES, SHRUBS, AND GARDENS; LIMITING THE WASHING OF VEHICLES AND BOATS; AND LIMITING THE WASHING OF OUTDOORS SURFACES INCLUDING DRIVEWAY, SIDEWALKS, AND DECKS.

