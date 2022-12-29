THE WEST LAUDERDALE WATER AUTHORITY HAS ANNOUNED A WATER OUTAGE FOR TODAY AS IT HAS BECOME NECESSARY FOR SEVERAL OF THEIR PUMP STATIONS TO BE TURNED OFF. THIS WILL CREATE A WIDESPREAD OUTAGE WITH SOME OF THES LAUDERDALE COUNTY ROADS BEING AFFECTED INCLUDE 5, 8, 158, 60, 74, 169,166, 129, 85, 196, 116, 114, 126, 1, HWY 20. IF YOU HAVE A WATER OUTAGE AND DO NOT LIVE NEAR THESE AFFECTED AREAS PLEASE CALL 256-766-8787. THEY ANTICIPATE THE WATER TO BE BACK ON BETWEEN 5 AND 7 THIS EVENING, THEN BACK OFF UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING 10 AM ON FRIDAY. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO THE FACEBOOK PAGE AT WEST LAUDERDALE WATER AUTHORITY.
Water Outage Planned in West Lauderdale Water Authority District
