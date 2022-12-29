NEWS

THE WEST LAUDERDALE WATER AUTHORITY HAS ANNOUNED A WATER OUTAGE FOR TODAY AS IT HAS BECOME NECESSARY FOR SEVERAL OF THEIR PUMP STATIONS TO BE TURNED OFF. THIS WILL CREATE A WIDESPREAD OUTAGE WITH SOME OF THES LAUDERDALE COUNTY ROADS BEING AFFECTED INCLUDE 5, 8, 158, 60, 74, 169,166, 129, 85, 196, 116, 114, 126, 1, HWY 20. IF YOU HAVE A WATER OUTAGE AND DO NOT LIVE NEAR THESE AFFECTED AREAS PLEASE CALL 256-766-8787. THEY ANTICIPATE THE WATER TO BE BACK ON BETWEEN 5 AND 7 THIS EVENING, THEN BACK OFF UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING 10 AM ON FRIDAY.  FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO THE FACEBOOK PAGE AT WEST LAUDERDALE WATER AUTHORITY.

