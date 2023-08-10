It’s time for our annual Watermelon Festival and Hootenanny. Come to the Loretto Farmers Market this Friday evening and enjoy a free slice of watermelon and some great music by Chloe Belle. You can also help support the LHS Band by enjoying fresh grilled hamburgers and hot dogs. Whole watermelons will be available for purchase with proceeds benefiting the Farmers Market. Frozen Filly will have shaved ice and Nutty Bar will have great frozen treats to enjoy. We still have a lot of produce at the Market. Come get your pick from tomatoes, okra, green beans, purple hull peas, peppers (hot and sweet varieties), cantaloupe, squash and cucumbers. Local honey farm fresh eggs, home-roasted coffee, homemade pickles, relishes, salsa and sauces, freeze-dried candies and fruits will be available from various vendors. A lot of craft vendors are coming this week, so come shop for woodwork, embroidered and crocheted items, pet bandanas, salves, lotions and soaps. Our hometown bakers will have a great assortment of cakes, candies, pies and cookies, plus homemade jellies and fruit butters, The market is open 4:30-6:30, rain or shine, at Weathers Park. It’s also time for us to join Loretto Lift Up for our Second Saturday Market. In addition to our Farmers Market vendors, Lift Up have additional vendors to boost the selection of goods available. The Second Saturday Market will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Watermelons will still be available for purchase, while supplies last. Loretto Lift Up is also sponsoring a school supply drive for South Lawrence and Sacred Heart Elementary Schools, so check out their Facebook page to get details.
