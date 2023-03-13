NEWS

THE WAYNE COUNTY CHAMBER ALONG WITH SOUTH CENTRAL TENNESSEE TOURISM ANNOUNCED LAST WEEK THE NEW TOURISM BRANDING FOR THE WAYNE COUNTY AREA – NATCHEZ VALLEY. A SMALL CEREMONY WAS HELD WHERE THE NEW LOGO WAS UNVEILED WITH THE HELP OF THE WAYNESBORO DOWNTOWN COMMITTEE. NATCHEZ VALLEY IS COMPRISED OF THE THREE MUNICIPALITIES IN WAYNE COUNTY, WAYNESBORO, CLIFTON, AND COLLINWOOD. FOR UP-TO-DATE EVENTS, PLACES TO VISIT, EAT AND ALL THINGS TOURISM RELATED GO TO NATCHEZ VALLEY DOT COM. IF YOU WOULD LIKE YOUR BUSINESS ADDED PLEASE EMAIL CHAMBER AT WAYNE COUNTY TN DOT GOV.

