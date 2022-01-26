Wayne County

THE WAYNE COUNTY CHAMBER WILL HOLD THEIR FIRST TOURISM TASK FORCE MEETING TODAY AT 3 IN THE COMMISSION ROOM AT THE ADMINISTRATION BUILDING ON THE WAYNESBORO SQUARE. SEASONAL BUSINESS, HOTEL, RESTAURANT AND RETAIL OWNERS ALONG WITH REAL ESTATE AGENTS ARE INVITED TO LEARN MORE ABOUT HOW TOURISM AFFECTS WAYNE COUNTY.  

Recommended for you