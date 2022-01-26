THE WAYNE COUNTY CHAMBER WILL HOLD THEIR FIRST TOURISM TASK FORCE MEETING TODAY AT 3 IN THE COMMISSION ROOM AT THE ADMINISTRATION BUILDING ON THE WAYNESBORO SQUARE. SEASONAL BUSINESS, HOTEL, RESTAURANT AND RETAIL OWNERS ALONG WITH REAL ESTATE AGENTS ARE INVITED TO LEARN MORE ABOUT HOW TOURISM AFFECTS WAYNE COUNTY.
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
28°
35° / 19°
9 PM
27°
10 PM
26°
11 PM
25°
12 AM
23°
1 AM
22°
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawrence County Native Named Miss Teen Alabama
- Updated Cases of COVID in Tennessee
- Robert Lee Smith
- Five People Suffered Hypothermia Following Early Morning Rescue
- Clinten Wade Johnson
- Loretto Man to Serve 40 Years for Rape of a Child
- Dorothy Lee Harris Glass
- From the Desk of Lawrence County Executive - TR Williams
- Vehicle Stolen Early Monday Morning in Lawrence County
- Giles County Man Killed In Early Saturday Traffic Crash; Alabama Man Charged
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.