NEWS

WAYNE COUNTY EMA DIRECTOR BRIAN SMITH HAS ADVISED THAT VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED SATURDAY TO ASSIST WITH DEBRIS REMOVAL FROM THE RECENT TORNADO. THEY ARE IN NEED OF PEOPLE WITH CHAINSAWS, TRACTOR WITH FRONT END LOADERS, AND SKID STEERS. VOLUNTEERS WILL BE CUTTING UP STORM DAMAGE TREES AND MOVING BRUSH OFF PRIVATE LAND SO THAT HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT CAN PICK IT UP ON MONDAY. REMINDER TO WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, GLOVES, EYE PROTECTION ETC. PLEASE MEET AT BELL BRIDGE ON WAYNESBORO HIGHWAY (CRAZY HORSE CANOE RENTAL)AT 08:00AM FOR SAFETY BRIEF, ASSIGNMENTS.

