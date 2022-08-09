WAYNE COUNTY GOVERNMENT IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITION OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT DIRECTOR. RESUMES WILL BE ACCEPTED UNTIL AUGUST 19TH. PLEASE SEND RESUMES TO WAYNE COUNTY GOVERNMENT 100 COURT CIRCLE SUITE 300 WAYNESBORO TENNESSEE. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-722-3653.
Wayne County Government Seeking Qualified Applicants for EMA Director
Latest News
- Wayne County Government Seeking Qualified Applicants for EMA Director
- Stolen Vehicle Recovered Arrest Made in Florence
- Lawrenceburg Police Respond to Vandalism Call
- Unity Celebration this Friday in Lawrence County
- Mildred Hendrix Patterson
- Rex Alexander Rhodes
- Lydia Angelina Brymer
- THP Seeks Votes for National Contest for Best-Looking Cruiser
Currently in Lawrenceburg
79°
86° / 72°
8 PM
78°
9 PM
76°
10 PM
74°
11 PM
74°
12 AM
73°
Most Popular
Articles
- WLX Election Night Coverage
- Election Night Results
- Unofficial Results of August 4th Election
- Colbert County Man Dies in Fatal Crash
- Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office Seeks Information Surrounding Fire
- Body Identified in Lawrence County - Charges Pending
- USDA Commodities Distribution in Lawrence County
- Lawrence County School System Reminder for 7th Grade Student Parents
- Body Found Early this Morning in Lawrence County Under Investigation
- Orb Wilmyr White, Junior
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.